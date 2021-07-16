A&M researchers working to identify hemp suitable for Texas climate

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The industrial hemp industry of Texas is facing challenges as hemp growing in the state enters its third year of legality.

Since hemp growing was legalized in 2019, hemp growers have had ambiguous instructions.

And with an oversupply of hemp in the market, the value of hemp is being brought down.

Hemp growing in Texas is legal for the purpose of manufacturing CBD oils, as well as hemp-based fibers and grains.

But experts at Texas A&M say the biggest challenge facing growing is finding a good hemp seed that acclimates to the Texas climate.

"We're learning within Texas A&M AgriLife that hemp varies, this is a huge challenge this is probably the largest challenge that I feel personally. Right now, it's identifying a fiber variety that grows and is adapted to a more southerly latitude like we have in Texas and other southern U.S. States. A variety that's grown in Canada or Ukraine or Poland is probably not a good fit." shared Calvin Trostle, professor and extension agronomist, Texas A&M.

Hemp crops are regulated by the Texas Department of Agriculture and tested for THC levels.

In the State of Texas, any hemp crop found above point 3% THC can be impounded or destroyed.

