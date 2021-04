SKELLYTOWN, TX — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) is reporting a 4.3 magnitude earthquake in the Texas Panhandle.

It was reported 33 kilometers north-northeast of Skellytown, Texas.

The USGS says Texans as far as Amarillo reported feeling the shake.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES.