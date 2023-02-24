25 News EXCLUSIVE: Outgoing Command Sergeant Major of 1st Cavalry Division

FORT HOOD, Texas — For the past 18 months, Command Sergeant Major Shade Munday has been the highest-ranking noncommissioned officer in the 1st Cavalry Division.

It’s a leadership role he hasn’t taken lightly.

”It really has been, I would say, an honor and a privilege just to lead,” said CSM Munday, outgoing 1st Cavalry Division Command Sergeant Major. “There’s only 11 divisions in the Army and this being the only Cavalry Division.”

It is also the largest armored division the Army has.

”It is the largest right now,” CSM Munday said. “We currently have the 3rd Cavalry Regiment that falls underneath us. So, we’re about 23,000 troopers strong.”

As the battlefield changes and the threats grow larger, he has been an integral part of making sure the division is prepared to fight and win against any potential enemy.

That includes large scale training operations at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin in California.

”This is the best classroom in the world right hear,” CSM Munday said while training at the National Training Center. “We’re in the desert of the National Training Center, we have more enablers out here, we bring all the forces out here to replicate modern combat.”

Many of those troops are now in Europe serving alongside our Nato Allies.

”We've had multiple Brigades deploy,” CSM Munday said. “Greywolf recently redeployed, ACB recently redeployed, and Blackjack is currently deployed. Sustainment currently has units deployed also.”

Missions in support of U.S. allies are something he says his troopers are more than ready for.

”You know, there’s such historic traditions of the division and once you bring this big yellow patch over there, everyone knows we’re there to train and just really bring the fire power that we have,” CSM Munday said.

It’s those troopers he has a message for, before he hands the reigns off to the next leader.

”Thank you,” CSM Munday said. “It’s been an honor to serve as your Division Sergeant Major, and I am amazed every day by the talent that is out there, of the young men and women, and I just want to say thank you.”