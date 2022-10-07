2 women arrested after assaulting student & driver on school bus in North Texas

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Two women were arrested after assaulting a student and a bus driver following a fight between two students on a school bus around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, authorities said.

Two students were in a "physical altercation" on a school bus when the driver pulled over and contacted school administrators. The driver was awaiting a response when Lanajia Shantay Yvette Miller, 18, and Latoya Denise Smith, 37, approached the bus, banging on the door and demanding to be let on.

Both women were arrested Saturday. Smith and Miller were charged with assault causing bodily injury. Miller was additionally charged with assault of a public servant.

The incident came to the attention of the Parker County Sheriff's Office after "concerned citizens" contacted the authorities for a bus that was stopped in the 800 block of Harmony Circle for an extended period of time, officials said.

A student had contacted a parent, one of the women at the scene. It is unclear if the student was involved in the altercation.

When a second fight took place, the emergency button was pushed and opened the bus driver's door, officials said. At that point, Miller and Smith entered and Miller attacked the driver by pushing her body against the wall multiple times, causing the driver to fall.

Miller and Smith then approached a student involved in the "physical altercation." Miller assaulted the student while Smith pulled on the student's hair.

Authorities said because they've received conflicting stories regarding the incident, the case was referred to the county's Criminal Investigations Division.

It is unclear the age or grade levels of the students involved.

Officials said Miller implicated herself in the assault as she told authorities in an interview she intended on assaulting the student.

The current status of the driver and students involved is unknown.