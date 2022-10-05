2 teens accused of killing wrong person in drive-by shooting in Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were arrested early Tuesday for killing a woman and wounding another in a drive-by shooting. Authorities say; however, the teenagers shot up the wrong house and struck unintended victims.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar spoke at a news conference saying a 25-year-old woman was working on her computer when the teenagers, aged 14 and 15, drove by a house in the 11400 block of Bald Mountain near Skull Valley when they fired around 100 rounds of various calibers.

The deceased unidentified woman was a resident of the house, whereas the other was an Airbnb tenant who arrived the night before.

Salazar said that between 1 and 1:30 a.m., deputies were patrolling the western part of the county when they heard two series of gunfire several minutes apart. Trying to determine the location of the shooting, deputies received calls from dispatch that someone was hit by gunfire.

Shortly after deputies spotted a vehicle fleeing the area at a high speed and began a pursuit, Salazar said. The San Antonio Police Department Eagle assisted in the chase and stopped the vehicle.

Salazar said the vehicle used by the teenagers in the shooting is believed to be stolen. They also believe the wrong house was targeted.

Another house did shoot back in response to the shots fired, authorities cannot confirm at this time if the other shooters were the intended target.

Salazar said the woman killed was "innocent" and killed "almost instantaneously." The second woman was shot in her leg and was not wounded fatally.

Multiple theories are being considered while authorities canvass the area.

Officials are in the process of receiving a search warrant for the stopped vehicle, which they believe does not contain the weapons used in the shooting but was involved.

Salazar did say another suspect may be involved due to the nature of the shooting and may have fled on foot but currently have the two in custody.

It was not clarified whether SAPD or BCSO took the teens into custody.

He also elaborated on the good off-chances weapons were tossed in peoples' backyards as the suspects were seen tossing out "evidence" during the pursuit.

Salazar asked residents to please do a property check to help assist in recovering weapons used. If any weapons are discovered, authorities ask not to touch them, keep an eye on them, and call the sheriff's office at (210) 335-6000.

The weapons used in the shooting are also suspected of being stolen from unattended areas, such as being kept overnight in vehicles and other public places.

Salazar said the garage of the deceased woman was punctured with many holes to where it resembled "swiss cheese."

When asked if the two teens had remorse for allegedly killing the wrong person, Salazar replied that "all indications pointed to getting away with their crime."