19 undocumented immigrants discovered in private plane bound for Houston

Texas DPS
Undocumented immigrants discovered on a private plane in McAllen
Posted at 11:30 PM, Sep 24, 2022
WESLACO, Texas — Nineteen undocumented immigrants were discovered in a private plane in McAllen Friday morning, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety authorities received information from "concern citizens" that three vehicles arrived at McCreery Aviation Co. and dropped off 12 men and seven women, reportedly from Central America.

Upon receiving this information, DPS officials alerted ATC, authorities said. U.S Border Patrol also arrived at the airport and assisted DPS in grounding the Raytheon fixed-wing plane that was carrying the individuals.

Authorities said the plane was bound for Houston. Texas DPS referred this operation as a part of "Operation Lone Star."

U.S. Border Patrol was given custody of the immigrants.

DPS Criminal Investigation Division and Homeland Security are investigating the case.

No arrests have been made.

