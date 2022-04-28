Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

16 college baseball players injured after charter bus flips on Hwy 290: Police

Crash 1.PNG
Copyright 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
(Via CNN Newsource)
Crash 1.PNG
Posted at 10:52 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 12:15:22-04

WALLER, Texas — A single-vehicle incident involving a charter bus has left 16 college baseball players injured, said police.

Crash 4.PNG

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 290 East, near a Buc-ee's, according to the Waller Police Department.

look

The Spartans Post Grad Academy team had been making their way back from a game when their bus flipped to its passenger side.

Crash 3.PNG

Twenty-one people had been on-board, including two coaches and the driver, said police.

Sixteen people were transported by EMS to a local hospital for non-critical injuries.

Two of which, were airlifted, but also for non-life-threatening injuries.

Crash 2.PNG

One person had to be rescued by local fire officials after being trapped in the bus following the crash, said police.

Crash 5.PNG

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019