16 college baseball players injured after charter bus flips on Hwy 290: Police

WALLER, Texas — A single-vehicle incident involving a charter bus has left 16 college baseball players injured, said police.

(Via CNN Newsource)

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 290 East, near a Buc-ee's, according to the Waller Police Department.

The Spartans Post Grad Academy team had been making their way back from a game when their bus flipped to its passenger side.

(Via CNN Newsource)

Twenty-one people had been on-board, including two coaches and the driver, said police.

Sixteen people were transported by EMS to a local hospital for non-critical injuries.

Two of which, were airlifted, but also for non-life-threatening injuries.

(Via CNN Newsource)

One person had to be rescued by local fire officials after being trapped in the bus following the crash, said police.

(Via CNN Newsource)

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.