12 strays of Christmas adoption special, Aggieland Humane Society

BRYAN, Texas — Our pets help bring us joy, laughter, and love. The Aggieland Humane Society has many fury friends ready to be placed under the Christmas tree this holiday season with its 12 Strays of Christmas.

“Our 12 Strays of Christmas adoption special is an adoption special where we have 12 select pets, both cats and dogs, and we have two birds on there, and they are $12,” said Ashley Quick, communication coordinator Aggieland Humane Society. “You will get a spayed, neutered, microchipped, vaccinated pet all for 12 dollars just in time for the holidays.”

With many pets that need homes in the shelter, Ashley Quick with Aggieland Humane says they started the adoption special early this year on Thursday, Dec. 1, and will run through Friday, Dec. 23.

“Each time one of the 12 strays gets adopted, we do replace it with another one so always keep checking our social media and our website to see who we have as strays,” said Quick.

Furry friends like Evelyn needs your help and for just $12, you can give them a fur-ever home.

For information on how to adopt one of these fur babies, you can visit the Aggieland Humane adoption site here.