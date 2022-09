A 47-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old involved in the shooting investigation has been arrested, according to the Mexia Police Department.

Mexia police identified the deceased in the September 8 motel shooting as Todd Brandon Turner.

Police said 19-year-old Jaqualynn My’Kheil McDonald was arrested and charged with felon in possession of firearm.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time, said police.