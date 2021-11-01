Texas DPS trooper led on high-speed chase through Mills County, four people charged

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was led on a high-speed chase on Oct. 30 after trying to initiate a traffic stop.

As the Trooper activated his emergency lights, the suspect sped away in a Dodge Charger in an attempt to elude the Trooper.

The Dodge crossed into Mills County and continued northbound on US-183 when a Mills County Trooper noticed what appeared to be narcotics being tossed out of the vehicle and onto the road.

Continuing through Goldthwaite, the vehicle was driving at high speeds and continued to throw out what is believed to be illegal contraband and narcotics.

A Mills County deputy disabled the Dodge's tires using a tire deflation system.

The vehicle came to a stop on the eastbound right of way of US-84 near MP-594.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, the four individuals in the vehicle ran off into a pasture where they were apprehended by law enforcement.

The individuals were charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

The driver was identified as 17-year-old Keelan Ali Jones of San Angelo, Texas.

The passengers were identified as 17-year-old Kaden Alonzo Jones from San Angelo, Texas, 18-year-old Brandon Deshawn Lewis of San Angelo, Texas, and 23-year-old Alexis Michelle Tijerina from Ft. Worth, Texas.