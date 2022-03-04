Texas A&M grad helps fellow Aggies by opening her own business

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ameila McCracken always had an entrepreneurial way of thinking.

“A lot of kids grow up and think, 'Oh, I have to get this eight to five job…' They think that that's the only path, but really entrepreneurship is a viable option for a career," McCracken said.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree for the family of Aggies.

“My dad was class of ‘83,” she said. “I graduated in 2010.”

Every woman in her family, and her father, owned their own businesses, a dynamic not every child is familiar with.

“It was really unique growing up in that,” she said. “I just knew that I was going to have my own business and I've had quite a few.”

She’s worked for herself doing weddings and she’s owned her own photography business.

“I'd have to miss my friends' weddings, or like funerals and stuff that would pop up that I couldn't go to and I was like I'm too young for this,” she said. “I wanted my weekends back.”

That’s when she started MENT, a marketing agency supporting both local businesses and those across the country.

“I knew I wanted to do marketing, but I also love mentorship,” she said. “I wanted to combine both of those.”

She now takes Texas A&M students under her wing, allowing them to gain the necessary experience they need before graduating.

“It's a whole extended family that you become a part of when you're an Aggie,” she said.

If you’re interested in her company or interested in becoming a mentee, you can find her via social media.