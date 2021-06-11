Texas A&M Central Texas sparks a conversation of inclusion throughout the community

KILLEEN, TX — Compared to its mothership campus, Texas A&M of Central Texas is small, but the conversations held there are anything but.

“It's just really important to raise awareness,” Amanda Daniels, an alumna of the university said. “To bring allies together and to bring the community together.”

Students and faculty alike, joined together to spread that exact message of love and inclusion to those on and off campus this pride month.

“We understand we have so many folks from different backgrounds and, and it's, it's okay,” Karla Perez, the student programs coordinator at the school said. “It's great, you know, we want that, we want the diversity, we don't want to all look the same. We don't want that cookie cutter effect.”

Daniels explained that she was a part of the LGBTQ+ community and is proud to call A&M Central Texas her Alma Mater because she says it's constantly going the extra mile.

“It just makes me super happy that this was thought about and so much planning went into this event to make it the best thing possible,” Daniels said.

The event happened on Tuesday, as the Texas A&M Central Texas folks decorated the lobby in Warriors Hall with rainbow flags and self-made posters with accepting quotes on them.

Karla Perez said the event served as a spot for strangers, both on campus and off, to become allies.

“It's a way of gathering love and also knowing that there [are] people who care about who you are,” said Maeesha Maliha, a biology student who studies at the university.

Another goal of the event, Perez said, is to hopefully give someone an opportunity to leave a lasting imprint on another’s heart.

“I think being inclusive having events like this, celebrating pride month for the community, will really push us, our community, and in turn push our world to be a better place,” Daniels said with a smile.

Daniels recently graduated with a degree in social work and explained to 25 News that loving and accepting people is just who she is.