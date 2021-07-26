Watch
Sunday traffic collision leaves one person dead in Copperas Cove

Posted at 11:36 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 12:36:09-04

COPPERAS COVE, TEXAS — Police in Copperas Cove are investigating a fatal traffic collision that happened on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at approximately 4:30 pm.

Around 4:30 pm Copperas Cove police responded to the S. 7th Street and Urbantke Lane intersection regarding a traffic collision with a passenger car and a motorcycle.

Initial investigation revealed a blue 2005 Suzuki and a 2016 Toyota Prius collided in the intersection.

The driver, Marcus Johnson Griffin, was ejected from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries.

Griffin was pronounced deceased by Coryell County Justice of the Peace John Guinn.

The Copperas Cove Police Department continues to investigate this incident.

