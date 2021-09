COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Law enforcement has detained students who began an altercation in the community and attempted to continue it at Copperas Cove High School Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, Copperas Cove ISD said students and staff will remain in their classrooms until the students involved are removed from campus.

All students and staff are safe on campus and will return to regular class schedules.

