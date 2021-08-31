Single-vehicle rollover crash leaves one person dead in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — On Monday afternoon, Copperas Cove police responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 2700 block of South FM 116.

Officers discovered the sole occupant of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Price.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Alfredo Torres-Ibarra of Kempner, Texas.

No other information was made available.

The investigation is ongoing.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

