Single-vehicle crash in Milam County leaves one dead, another in the hospital

MILAM COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash in Milam County has left one person dead and another in the hospital.

The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. Sunday west of Rockdale.

A 2001 Ford F-150 pick up truck that was operated by 23-year-old Layne Alexander Watkins of Hutto was traveling westbound on US 79 when it traveled off the westbound edge of the roadway, overcorrected, rolled over and collided into a tree.

Watkins was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old passenger was transported to Seton Medical Center in Round Rock for non-incapacitating injuries.

An investigation into the crash is still open.

