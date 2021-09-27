Watch
Hometown

Actions

Single-vehicle crash in Milam County leaves one dead, another in the hospital

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: KXXV)
(Source: MGN)
Crash
Posted at 12:26 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 13:26:03-04

MILAM COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash in Milam County has left one person dead and another in the hospital.

The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. Sunday west of Rockdale.

A 2001 Ford F-150 pick up truck that was operated by 23-year-old Layne Alexander Watkins of Hutto was traveling westbound on US 79 when it traveled off the westbound edge of the roadway, overcorrected, rolled over and collided into a tree.

Watkins was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old passenger was transported to Seton Medical Center in Round Rock for non-incapacitating injuries.

An investigation into the crash is still open.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019