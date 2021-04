A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Williamson and Burnet counties until 3 pm.

The warning was issued at 1:52 pm and is set to expire at 3 pm.

60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail is expected with wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud-to-ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.