Rosebud-Lott ISD is conducting a thorough search of the entire school district after receiving an unidentified written threat.

In an alert to parents, the district said it would be searching lockers, backpacks, closets and vehicles.

Law enforcement will also be present all day Thursday per protocol.

The district intends to have school as planned on Friday but will not allow backpacks at school.

Additionally, students may be subjected to searches if the administration deems necessary.