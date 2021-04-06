Riesel Police Chief looking for two suspects in weekend ATM burglary

RIESEL, TX — Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow released footage from BankcorpSouth that shows two people in masks breaking into an ATM.

The incident occurred on Sunday, April 4, 2021, around 3:30 am.

In the video, two people are shown as a truck backs up towards the ATM with a chain connected to the back of the vehicle.

According to Chief Krumnow, this is the second time this ATM has been broken into.

The thieves were able to break into the side panel of the ATM but Chief Krumnow believes no money was taken from the ATM.

The truck in the video had its license plate bent so it couldn't be read.

If you have any information about this burglary, contact local police or the Riesel Police Department at (254) 896-6501.