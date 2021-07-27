One person is dead following major crash in San Saba County

SAN SABA COUNTY — On Sunday, July 25, Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a major crash around 3:46 pm between two vehicles on SH 16.

A 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by 18-year-old Kenli Parish Riney of Kerrville, was traveling southbound at the same time a 2016 Toyota Highlander, driven by a 45-year-old female from Santo, was traveling northbound.

According to an investigating Trooper, the Fusion crossed into the path of the Highlander which resulted in a collision.

Riney was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Sharon Blossman.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple by Hamilton EMS with incapacitating injuries.

An investigation into the crash is still open.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

