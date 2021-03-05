No injuries reported after firefighters quickly put out fire at El Patio Mexican Grill

MEXIA, TX — Friday morning at 12:27 am, the Mexia Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in progress at El Patio Mexican Grill located at 924 E. Milam St.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:30 am, they were able to quickly locate the fire in the backside of the facility and started to attack the fire.

The fire was officially declared extinguished at 12:41 am, no injuries were sustained by either firefighters or restaurant personnel as the restaurant was closed.

The cause of the fire is not currently known and the City of Mexia Fire Marshall has opened an investigation.