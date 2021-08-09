Motorcycle driver has died after leaving road, rollover in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY — On August 5, 2021, at approximately 11:53 am, Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on FM 218 outside Pottsville.

The investigation revealed that a 2007 Vulcan Kawasaki, operated by 72-year-old James Caver Price of Granbury, was traveling southwest on FM 218 near FM 1702.

A Trooper says the Kawasaki was traveling at an unsafe speed while traveling through a curve in the roadway.

The Kawasaki left the roadway, entered the ditched and continued to roll over onto its right side.

Price was critically injured and was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Kim Avants.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

