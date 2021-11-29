Mexia Police Department investigating three gas station burglaries

MEXIA, Texas — The Mexia Police Department responded to burglar alarms at three different gas stations along US Highway 84.

From 2:33 a.m. to 4:01 a.m. on Monday, Mexia PD responded to three locations including the Exxon station located at 315 North Martin Luther King Hwy (SH 14), the Valero station at 1000 East Milam Street (Hwy 84) and the Valero station at 209 East Milam Street (Hwy 84).

All three locations had glass doors that were broken where the suspect entered the building.

Security footage identified the suspect as a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and was driving a late 1990s or early 2000s white Buick LeSabre.

There is an ongoing investigation into the incident.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Mexia Police Department at 254-562-4154. You can submit tips anonymously.