Meridian State Park lake closed until further notice due to potential blue-green algal bloom

MERIDIAN, TX — Meridian State Park lake is closed out of caution due to a presumed blue-green algae bloom in the lake.

The recommendation comes from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TWPD) biologists and water quality officials

The lake is closed for boating, swimming and fishing. The park will still be open for all other activities.

On Friday morning staff found the algae on the surface of the lake in the day-use area of the park along the east bank.

Visitors with current or future lakeside reservations are being contacted to inform them of the closure if they want to change their reservations.

Ongoing water quality testing will be done with the help of the TPWD Inland Fisheries Kills and Spills Team, as well as Baylor University.

More information regarding the lake closure and impacted reservations can be obtained by contacting the park at 254-435-2536 or the Texas State Parks reservations customer service at 512-389-8900.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

