'You are a hero for our son,' Bellmead PD officer commended for assistance in crisis situation

The Bellmead Police Department shared an email sent from a local mother, who commended one of the department's officers for his handling of a crisis situation.

The concerned mother shared the incident regarding Officer Mills and her son.

"My son called me this morning emotional and confused," she said in the email. "He was on his way to work when he was rear ended. As my son was trying to explain to me what happened, I could hear the other driver in the background yelling at my son, cursing, and blaming him. My heart sank."

The woman said her son has autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and that as a parent she only hopes and prays that when her son is involved with the police - the officers take that extra caution and care.

"This means that he can easily get anxious and confused especially in a crisis situation," the mother said. "I told him that my son has autism and immediately, he calmed my fears. He explained the situation to me, what he had done, what would happen next. He also checked my son's car to make sure the lights were working so that he could drive. He even offered to stay with him for a while longer if needed."

According to The Autism Society of America, 1 in 5 young adults with autism spectrum disorder interact with a police officer before the age of 21; and individuals with disabilities are five times more likely to be incarcerated.

"As parents of adult children with autism, we worry a lot about how they will do out in the world," said the Bellmead mother. "I thank God for Officer Mills because he not only put my mind at ease, he put my son's mind at ease. That shows a level of skill and a depth of character that is invaluable."

Lack of training can play a huge role in injuries and fatalities for the vulnerable population of individuals with disabilities, according to The Autism Society of America, but Central Texas officers like Mills are recognized for going the extra mile.

For more information about driving with a communication disability, visit TexasDrivingWithDisability.com.

"Thank you to officer Mills. You are a hero for our son."