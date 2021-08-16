Wastewater discharged due to rainfall, City of Waco lists precautions

The City of Waco announced an unauthorized discharge of wastewater from the Waco Metropolitan Area Regional Sanitary Sewerage System.

The discharge totaled almost 180,000 gallons of domestic wastewater and is due to heavy rainfall while a contractor performed work on the main lift station of the WMARSS Central Treatment Plant, located at 1147 Treatment Plant Road.

According to the city's release, all discharge has been stopped and clean-up activities are underway, but approximately 90,000 gallons entered the Brazos River.

"The city’s wastewater collection system is completely separate from the drinking water system and the City of Waco has no reason to believe drinking water, distributed by the City of Waco, has been compromised or affected in any way," said the announcement.

The city said it has taken actions regarding the wastewater discharge, including notifying local government officials and the TCEQ Regional Office.

However, the City of Waco provided the following information, which lists mandatory health safety statements required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

According to the city, residents may wish to take the following precautions: