Washington Avenue Bridge closing for next eight weeks

WACO, Texas — Washington Avenue Bridge will be closed starting Monday, Jan. 24.
The closure comes as part of an eight-week sewer improvement project to the west bank of the river.
One pedestrian walkway will remain open during this period.
"Please plan ahead for your commute & drive safely," the City of Waco said via Twitter.
