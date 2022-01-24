Watch
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

Washington Avenue Bridge closing for next eight weeks

Closure to begin Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(Twitter)
City of Waco, Texas (Twitter).PNG
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 11:53:54-05

WACO, Texas — Washington Avenue Bridge will be closed starting Monday, Jan. 24.

premium bootstrap themes

The closure comes as part of an eight-week sewer improvement project to the west bank of the river.

One pedestrian walkway will remain open during this period.

"Please plan ahead for your commute & drive safely," the City of Waco said via Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019