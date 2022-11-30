Watch Now
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

Waco units respond to hazmat situation, buildings evacuated as precaution

Waco Fire Department
Waco Fire Department
Waco Fire Department
Posted at 2:34 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 15:35:39-05

Some buildings are being evacuated as units with the Waco Fire Department respond to a hazmat situation Wednesday afternoon.

Crews and a hazmat team are operating at a natural gas line that was struck near South University Parks Drive and Franklin Avenue, according to the fire department.

"Some buildings being evacuated as a precaution," said Waco Fire.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019