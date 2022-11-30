Waco units respond to hazmat situation, buildings evacuated as precaution

Some buildings are being evacuated as units with the Waco Fire Department respond to a hazmat situation Wednesday afternoon.
Crews and a hazmat team are operating at a natural gas line that was struck near South University Parks Drive and Franklin Avenue, according to the fire department.
"Some buildings being evacuated as a precaution," said Waco Fire.
