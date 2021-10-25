Waco shooting leaves one dead, another hospitalized

WACO, Texas — Waco police are investigating a shooting that killed a 43-year-old woman Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place in the 3500 blk of W. Waco Dr, according to the Waco Police Department.

The female victim's identity has yet to be released.

When officers arrived, they found her with a gunshot wound and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Officers also found a 51-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and transported him to Baylor Scott and White at Hillcrest Hospital for medical treatment.

His current medical status remains unknown at this time.

Officers believe this to be an isolated incident of domestic violence.

This investigation remains ongoing and there is no current safety threat to the general public in the area.