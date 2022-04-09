Waco prepares to host celebration for total solar eclipse in 2024

WACO, Texas — For the first time in nearly 150 years, Waco will be a prime viewing area for a total solar eclipse.

The city of Waco announced Friday that it is teaming up with Lowell Observatory, Baylor University and Discovery for "Eclipse Over Texas: Live From Waco", a celebration of the eclipse at McLane Stadium on April 8, 2024. Totality will occur at at 1:38 p.m. and last four minutes and 13 seconds.

"The total solar eclipse will run directly through Waco, making it the ideal location for viewing this rare, celestial display," said Monica Sedelmeier, communications and marketing director for the city.

Thousands of people are expected to come to Waco for the eclipse, including visitors from around the world. Mayor Dillon Meek said hotels are already filling up in the city for the big event.

"I fully expect that people have been looking for an excuse to come to Waco for a long time and I think this eclipse is the perfect reason to go ahead and come and visit our fair city," Meek said.

Events in the city will include safe viewing of the eclipse, science talks with astronomers, and activities for families.

Discovery will be in attendance, broadcasting the event around the world, both on television and virtually.

The last time a total solar eclipse was visible in Waco was July 29, 1878. The next one in Waco will not happen until after 3000.