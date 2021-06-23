Waco Police warn the public against new phone scam

WACO, TX — Waco Police are warning the public about a phone scam where callers claim to be with the Waco Police Department.

According to Waco Police, local businesses have received calls from people claiming to with the Waco Police Department and were soliciting money.

Police say they will never call and ask for any type of payment over the phone nor do they collect money for citations as those are received by the Waco Municipal Court.

If you aren't sure if you owe any money to the police department, contact the records division.

