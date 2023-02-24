Waco Police: Undercover operation results in the arrest of 12 individuals

WACO, Texas — The Waco Street Crimes Unit was successful in the arrest of 12 individuals as part of an undercover operation to target the solicitation of prostitution, according to the Waco Police Department.

The operation took place over a three-day period, from Monday, Feb. 20 to Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Police seized 12 cell phones, about $4,000 brought to the scene by suspects to pay for sexual services, and impounded 11 vehicles and one motorcycle.

Police also made one arrest of a suspect who failed to self-identify, and made another arrest for the possession of a controlled substance. About 18 grams of powder cocaine and three firearms were recovered during the operation, police say.

Waco police say the operation would not have been successful without "additional officer assistance from the Waco TAG Unit consisting of the Waco Police Department Career Criminal Apprehension and Supervision Team, Drug Enforcement Unit, and the Texas Department of Public Safety."