Waco police searching for suspect in Friday night hit-and-run

WACO, Texas — Waco police are looking for a suspect driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Friday evening.

On Friday, October 27 at 8:59 p.m., Waco police said they responded to 18th and Proctor and found a 41-year-old male pedestrian who had been hit twice.

Police said the male pedestrian was walking in the roadway when the first car hit him, prompting the driver of the vehicle to stop and render aid. A second vehicle hit the same pedestrian but did not stop.

Authorities have provided a picture of the second vehicle below:

Waco Police Department

The male pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition, according to the authorities.

Waco PD said they are looking for this second vehicle which is believed to be a four-door sedan with a white/primer gray hood and a right front fender that was also white/primer gray.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the second vehicle or the driver to contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP (4357).