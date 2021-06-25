Waco Police searching for missing elderly man who suffers from memory loss

WACO, TX — Waco Police are asking for help from the public in locating 81-year-old John Edward Mason, who was last seen Friday around 6:30 am leaving the Oyo Hotel at 500 N. Jack Kultgen Expressway.

According to Mason's family, he was last seen wearing blue pants with a blue and white button-up shirt.

Mason is approximately 5'4" and weighs approximately 140lbs and suffers from some memory loss.

Mason's family says he doesn't know anyone in Waco and is unsure where we could have gone.

Mason left driving a grey Dodge Caravan with damage in both the rear and the front with Texas license plate number GRD 1668.

Police say Mason was at the bank at some point but left his cell phone there.

If you see him or his vehicle, do not approach as police say he may be armed.

Please call 911 and notify the Police of his location.

