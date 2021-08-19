Waco police searching for 25-year old, concern for well-being and mental health

Waco PD officers are searching for 25-year-old Derrick Beverly, family of the missing man is concerned because he suffers from depression and takes medication.

Beverley made suicidal threats on Facebook messenger Wednesday before his disappearance and has done so in the past as well.

Beverley is 5 feet 1 inch and around 110 pounds, he has a few tattoos that he can be identified by - a neck tattoo, a heart and Texas Oiler logo on his chest, the name Shanta on his right arm, and the name Courtney on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing a white hoodie with black checkers that says the word 'Tokyo' on one sleeve.

Beverley was last seen at his residence located at 1100 N 6th on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500.