Waco police: Male suspect wanted in connection to burglary

WACO, Texas — Waco police are asking for the public's help in identifying a male wanted for burglary.

The suspect is accused of burglary of a motor vehicle and is believed to have stolen and used his victim's credit card, according to the Waco Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Novak at (254)-750-3670.

Refer to case #22-4963.

Waco Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at (254)-753-HELP for those seeking to submit anonymously.

Information provided to them that leads to an arrest may result in a reward of up to $2,000.