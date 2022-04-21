Watch
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

Waco police: Male suspect wanted in connection to burglary

Theft suspect. Courtesy of Waco Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 14:54:21-04

WACO, Texas — Waco police are asking for the public's help in identifying a male wanted for burglary.

The suspect is accused of burglary of a motor vehicle and is believed to have stolen and used his victim's credit card, according to the Waco Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Novak at (254)-750-3670.

Refer to case #22-4963.

Waco Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at (254)-753-HELP for those seeking to submit anonymously.

Information provided to them that leads to an arrest may result in a reward of up to $2,000.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019