Waco police investigating phone threats made to churches

Waco police are investigating similar phone threats directed to two different churches in the area.

Police said the first threat was made on Monday over the phone, and then around 4 p.m. on Wednesday police responded to another church that received a similar phone threat.

"When officers arrived, a full security sweep was conducted of two buildings associated with the church and officers were unable to locate a suspect in or around the church," said police.

Waco police said due to the similar threats being made, they are asking the community to report incidents associated with any type of threat.

"As a reminder, it is illegal to give a false report," said police. "Anyone with information is encouraged to call 254-750-7500 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357. This investigation is ongoing."