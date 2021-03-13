Menu

Waco Police investigating crash with serious injuries near Valley Mills

(Source: KXXV)
Posted at 10:19 AM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 11:19:32-05

WACO, TX — Waco Police are investigating a crash with serious injuries near Valley Mills that has lanes closed Saturday morning.

Waco Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of N Valley Mills Dr between Sanger and Lake Air due to a crash with serious injuries.

All northbound lanes of Valley Mills are currently closed due to the investigation of the crash, according to Waco PD.

