Waco Police investigating crash with serious injuries near Valley Mills

WACO, TX — Waco Police are investigating a crash with serious injuries near Valley Mills that has lanes closed Saturday morning.
Waco Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of N Valley Mills Dr between Sanger and Lake Air due to a crash with serious injuries.
All northbound lanes of Valley Mills are currently closed due to the investigation of the crash, according to Waco PD.
