Waco police investigate possible questionable death of well-known shoeshine man

WACO, TX — Waco Police were sent to the Whispering Oaks Apartments in reference to a possible questionable death on Monday, May 3, 2021.

When officers arrived on the scene, the apartment management informed officers that they had located Robert Pearson, a well-known Waco Shoeshine man, deceased in his apartment.

According to officers, after entering Pearson’s apartment, there was no sign of life.

Justice of the Peace Peterson was called to the scene and pronounced Pearson deceased. At the same time, Waco Mortuary was notified of Pearson's death.

When Waco Mortuary arrived, they began to pick him up when they realized Pearson was still alive.

Officers immediately requested AMR and Waco Fire to the scene for immediate medical care. After AMR medics arrived, they transported Pearson to a local hospital where he later died.

At this time, there is no known next of kin. If anyone has information regarding next of kin for Pearson, please contact Waco Police at (254)750-7500.