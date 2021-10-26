Watch
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

Waco Police Department locate mother of found child, return him home safely

items.[0].image.alt
Waco Police Department
Child found by Waco PD
Posted at 1:39 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 15:13:48-04

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department was working to locate the parents or legal guardians of a child.

In a tweet, Waco PD said the child was found near River Valley Intermediate School.

In an update, Waco PD said they were able to locate the child's mother and he was safely returned home.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019