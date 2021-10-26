Waco Police Department locate mother of found child, return him home safely

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department was working to locate the parents or legal guardians of a child.
In a tweet, Waco PD said the child was found near River Valley Intermediate School.
In an update, Waco PD said they were able to locate the child's mother and he was safely returned home.
