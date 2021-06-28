Waco Police conducting two separate vehicle death investigations

WACO, TX — Waco Police are conducting two separate death investigations in reference to vehicle crashes.

On June 27, 2021, at 6:14 pm Waco Police received a call from Waco Fire in reference to a vehicle fire in the 900 block of Garden Dr.

As officers arrived on the scene, Waco Fire located a man in the vehicle who they believe is the driver.

The cause of the crash is not known at the time, however, investigators know the vehicle struck a tree before bursting into flames. It is uncertain what led to the collision.

Justice of the Peace Peterson was also notified of the death and has ordered an autopsy as a result. This investigation is still ongoing at this time.

The second death investigation involves a vehicle that was found submerged in the Brazos Valley near the University Parks Drive and Colcord Avenue intersection.

The Waco Police Dispatch Center received the call at 10:42 am on Sunday, June 27, 2021, that stated a pickup truck was in the river.

The Waco Fire Department's Dive Team was called to assist on the scene. When Waco Fire's Dive Team entered the water, they discovered there was a body inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was recovered from the river with the assistance of Tow King of Waco and the male body was removed from the vehicle by Waco Mortuary.

It is unknown how long the vehicle had been in the water or where the vehicle entered the water.

Justice of the Peace Lee assisted at the scene and has ordered an autopsy as a result.

Neither of the men's identities has been confirmed, confirmation of their identities will be part of the investigation.

