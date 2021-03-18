Menu

Waco Police advising public to avoid northbound I-35 due to major crash

(Source: KXXV)
(Source: MGN)
WACO, TX — Waco Police is advising the public to avoid parts of I-35 due to a major crash.

Waco Police Officers are currently working the scene of a major crash on northbound I-35 near exit 337.

It is unclear if there are any injuries or how many cars are involved.

25 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update as more information is available.

