Waco Police advising public to avoid northbound I-35 due to major crash

WACO, TX — Waco Police is advising the public to avoid parts of I-35 due to a major crash.
Waco Police Officers are currently working the scene of a major crash on northbound I-35 near exit 337.
It is unclear if there are any injuries or how many cars are involved.
25 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update as more information is available.
Please avoid northbound I-35 for the next couple of hours. Officers are en-route to a major crash near the exit 337. pic.twitter.com/54HCXh8ATj— WacoPolice (@WacoPolice) March 18, 2021