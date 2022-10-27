Waco man in attempted bank robbery bit arresting officers

Robinson police have arrested a 37-year-old Waco man who broke into a local bank and then tried kicking and biting officers who arrived at the scene.

Robinson police said around 10:58 p.m. Tuesday night they responded to an alarm at the Fidelity Bank of Texas. Officers on the scene located Raul Ruben Morales and began to escort him out of the lobby.

"Morales became combative and resistant, fighting with the officers by kicking, biting, and attempting to grab two of the officer's weapons," said police. "Morales successfully injured one of the officers' legs, biting the officer and one other."

Officers subdued Morales with the use of leg irons and transported him from the bank's lobby "on a backboard to an awaiting ambulance."

"Morales was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries sustained from breaking through a glass door," said police. "Three Robinson Police Officers were treated at the same hospital for their injuries and released. All officers were able to return to work."

Morales was released to police custody and transported to McLennan County Jail after being treated.

He is charged with burglary of building, two counts of aggravated assault public servant, two counts of attempting to take weapon from an officer, and assault public servant.