Waco ISD to launch new Bachelor's Degree program for teacher aides

WACO, Texas — With more students showing up to Waco ISD every year and a national teacher's shortage ongoing, the need for teacher's aides is critical.

“They are one and the same. It is not an aide and not a teacher in our campus. It is just as important as the role of a teacher,’ said Kendrick Elementary First Grade Teacher Deanna Carreon.

First year teacher, Carreon was a teacher’s aide last year.

“Being an alumna of Waco ISD and having my children raised through their education processes helped me to be a part of the district and be a part of the change I want to see in my district,” Carreon said.

Making that career move can be a challenge when you have pay thousands to earn bachelor’s degrees and certifications. That is why the district is launching a bachelor's degree program next year to help.

“It would pay them at a reduced teacher salary, but an increase of their paraprofessional salary, which would allow and pay for their bachelor's degree,” said Waco ISD Opportunity Culture Director Melissa Cox.

The program will include 25 people and pay for coursework and provide release time to complete certifications. Waco ISD helped Carreon earn her certification to become a teacher. She said this program will help streamline that process for others.

“It helps them have a buy-in. They know the district is there to support them. They are looking for a place to advance and they are giving them an opportunity to do that,” Carreon said.

The district said they are hoping to have this plan up and running by Spring of 2024.