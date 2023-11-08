Waco ISD student shares experience to raise awareness for blind & deaf students

Waco Montessori School student Helena Sutherland enjoys going to school learning about social studies and other subjects just like any other kid.

However, being visually and hearing-impaired means she has to get around and learn in a different way.

Now she is teaching classmates about white canes and what it is like to be in her world. Several students put on visual impairment goggles and tried using a cane and walking like Helena.

Helena uses FM Systems, magnifiers, large screens laptops and other devices to help her excel in the classroom.

“We are all different," said Audrey Kelly, Waco ISD teacher of visually impaired. "I think it’s good for students to have the opportunity to be around people who are different than them and have a variety of disabilities. It’s good for Helena she gets to learn from them as well. It is a two-way street."

For the past five years, Helena’s team of deaf and blind teachers have helped her every step of the way.

“She strives to be independent herself. I’m typically with her everyday all day so I get the see the little steps that she makes and how they turn into big steps,” said Waco Deaf Blind Intervener Mary Collins.

Now Helena is sharing her experience to raise awareness so classmates— know how to help and understand other students like her. The teachers who help Helena go through years of training specializing in helping the blind and deaf community.