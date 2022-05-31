Waco ISD selects new University High School principal

WACO, Texas — Waco ISD has selected Alonzo W. McAdoo Jr. as the next principal of University High School.

McAdoo has taught at Waco ISD for more than a decade, beginning as a social studies teacher and coach at University Middle School in 2008.

“Principal McAdoo was the clear choice for this position," Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincanno said.

McAdoo had moved to Waco High School as an assistant principal in 2013 and served as principal of G.W Carver from 2014 to 2018.

Most recently, McAdoo held the position of principal of Cesar Chavez Middle School.

"He has eight years of experience as a campus administrator and is familiar with the community and students," Kincanno said.

"When you look at his history in the community, knowledge, and experience you understand that he encompasses exactly what University High School needs in a leader,”

McAdoo was honored as a University Middle School Outstanding Teacher of the Year in 2011-2012.

A graduate of University High School, McAdoo is returning to familiar ground.

“I am thrilled with the opportunity to lead my high school alma mater. Once a Trojan, always a Trojan," McAdoo said.

"As the current principal of Cesar Chavez Middle School, I have built a rapport with many of the students that eventually attend University High School,"

"I look forward to building positive relationships with each student, parent, community member, teacher, and staff member of the University High School family,” he said.

“McAdoo has a stable, calm demeanor that will be an asset as students and staff attempt to establish a new post-pandemic normal,” Kincanno said.