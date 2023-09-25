Waco ISD hosts beam signing ceremony at site of new Tennyson Middle School

WACO, Texas — Dozens of people visited the site of the new Tennyson Middle School campus on Monday to take part in a very special Waco ISD district tradition. For each new school they build, the district invites the community out to sign the final beam before it's added to the building.

"It's just a way to commemorate the moment. This beam is one of the last milestones for our campus," Tennyson Principal Bradford McMillan told 25 News.

Each person who signed their name had a different connection to the school. Some were former students, others were current staff members, and others were both.

"It's just now hitting me but I will be the first principal here at the new campus and that's an exciting thing to know," McMillan said.

"This place is like history. It's like one of the best times I've had in my life when I was younger so to be a part of something special is pretty cool," said former student, Devin Griffin.

"Its really cool. I came here, I work here now and my name will always be here now. It's pretty cool," the campus' current registrar Fatima Deleon said.

Deleon has been watching the school go up for almost a year and is really excited to see it finally finished.

"One of the men that was telling us they would have it ready by April 29 and I was like well my birthday is April 6 so that would be a cool present!"

The school will be open for students to start attending classes in fall of 2024.