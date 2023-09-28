Waco ISD ensures education for all despite shortage in Deaf education

WACO, Texas — It's estimated that 15 percent of the U.S. population are Deaf or hard-of-hearing. Despite the increase in hearing loss over the last few years, there is a shortage in Deaf education.

Waco ISD is working to fill the gaps for students in the area. Students at Lake Air Montessori School get a lot of support from the district's deaf education program.

"This is our sign-based campus," Coordinator Kristina Hickman told 25 News.

"The students here have severe enough hearing loss they need sign support often along with speech. We don't use speech all the time. It depends on the students need and how they communicate."

Deaf and hard-of-hearing students have the opportunity to work with interpreters, teachers trained in sign language and even Deaf staff members.

"We look at the child, we look at where the needs are for communication, how much are they understanding and able to hear, as well as just where their functional levels are academically, and we tailor a program to fill their needs and fill those gaps," Hickman said.

"It is so important for us to have Deaf individuals who are a part of deaf education team because they are the role model for them and for these Deaf children," Instructional Specialist Shanda Baker said through a sign language translator.

"They are the language model and many of our students do not get that exposure at home."

Baker is one of those staff members.

She went on mention she did not have a Deaf adult to look up when she was a student and now she realizes how important that representation in the classroom actually is.

"I was about 18 or 19 whenever I had Deaf awareness of the community, the culture and the awareness," Baker signed.

"So I work really hard to help those who need to know their Deaf identity and Deaf awareness and help them know we are all the same."

With a shortage in Deaf education teachers, Baker wants to see more people in the Deaf community fill those roles.

"It's so important to have that deaf role model to be apart of that education program."