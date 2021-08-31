Waco Fire, hazmat team responding to natural gas line break

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is responding to a hazmat situation at North 11th Street and Washington Avenue.

Waco Fire and a hazmat team are operating at a natural gas line break.

No other information was made available, avoid the area if possible.

HAZMAT SITUATION - N. 11th St. / Washington Ave. @WacoTXFire units and HazMat Team operating at a natural gas line break. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) August 31, 2021

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

