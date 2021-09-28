Waco Fire Department responds to fire on roof of commercial building

The Waco Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tuesday at the 600 Block of Forrest St. around 3:35 p.m.

Crews were on the scene of the fire, located on the roof of a commercial building. At around 3:53 p.m. the fire was knocked down and no extension of the fire made it into the business, Green Fiber, itself.

All employees were accounted for and no firefighters are reported to be injured at this time, according to the fire department.